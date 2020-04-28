My Hero Academia Reveals Eraserhead's Vital Role in the War

✖

The Paranormal Liberation War has never been more serious in My Hero Academia than right now, with the current teacher of Class 1-A, Eraserhead, playing one of the most important roles for the side of heroes in this bloody battle. With the heroes attempting to fight off both the High End Nomu and halt the entering of the current leader of the League of Villains, Shigaraki, from entering the battle, Aizawa's Quirk has become essential for the heroes and this latest chapter truly shows us how important Eraserhead is to the hopeful victory of the professional heroes!

Warning! If you have yet to read Chapter 269 of My Hero Academia's manga, you may want to steer clear as we will be diving into some deep spoiler territory for the latest installment as well as the Paranormal Liberation War arc!

The High End Nomu have become so powerful that they have literally torn the rabbit hero, and fan favorite character, Mirko to pieces. With her an arm gone, and her legs ravaged, Mirko is saved by the current number one hero, Endeavor, who attempts to assist in healing her wounds. On the front lines however, Aizawa and Present Mic are facing off against the Nomu that did her this harm, with Eraserhead's roles never being as big as it is now. Aizawa's Quirk, as we all know, allows him to negate the abilities of both heroes, villains, and it seems Nomu alike!

(Photo: Viz Media)

Eraserhead is using his abilities to pause the High End Nomu, stealing their powers and giving Present Mic a big assist in getting him in front of Dr. Garaki and the newly insanely powerful Shigaraki, who has been experimented on to make him similar to All For One. Thanks to the big assist from Aizawa, Mic makes his way in front of Garaki and the comatose Shigaraki, unleashing his insane power that cascades from his lungs!

With Aizawa's help, Present Mic has done the seemingly impossible, as Garaki notes that Shigaraki appears to be dead, "destroying the dream of the lord of evil" in All For One. With the war still in full swing, it will be interesting to see if the leader of the League of Villains is truly defeated or if his new power-up will be shown to its fullest!

What do you think of Eraserhead's essential role in the latest war? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

