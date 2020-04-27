My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Leaves Shigaraki at Death's Door

✖

My Hero Academia is into its "Paranormal Liberation War" arc, and the story is definitely living up to its name. There's all-out war between the Pro Hero world, and the unholy combination of the Mega Liberation Army and League of Villains organizations. That war is already getting very bloody, as both sides are playing for some massive stakes. One main hero strikeforce is attempting to take down the lab of All For One's confidant, Dr. Ujiko, before the mad scientist can unleash a power-boosted Tomura Shigaraki upon the world. Thanks to the blood and sacrifice of some key Pro Heroes, it looks like Shigaraki is now on death's door!

Warning - My Hero Academia manga chapter 269 SPOILERS Follow!

The last few chapter of My Hero Academia have seen Endeavor and his fellow Pro Heroes Mirko, Crust, Eraser Head, Present Mic (and others) pressing ahead hard with their surprise attack on Dr. Ujiko's lab. The goal is simple: to win the race. Dr. Ujiko is desperately trying to activate his nightmarish league of Intelligent Nomu, to stall the heroes so he can win his own race: activating a fully-powered Tomura Shigaraki, who has been lying dormant in a stasis tank.

In chapter 269, things get frantic: Mirko is critically-injured, having led the charge against the Intelligent Nomu, in order to breach Dr. Ujiko's lab. Endeavor is left trying to fight off Intelligent Nomu while also covering a fatally-injured Mirko, while Eraser Head must hold his position, surpressing the powers of the larger swarm of Intelligent Nomu so that the hero forces don't get overwhelmed. With everything at a stalemate, Eraser Head sends his buddy Present Mic through the breach, to handle the situation. After finding out their dead childhood friend became one of Ujiko's Nomu experiments, both Eraser Head and Present Mic have a major grudge to settle.

Present Mic finally proves to be much more than My Hero Academia comedic relief, as he unleashes his "Loud Voice" attack. That attack obliterates Dr. Ujiko's hidden lab, and Tomura Shigaraki's stasis tube, along with it!

(Photo: Shonen Jump Magazine)

When the chapter ends, Ujiko is in hysterics, as it looks like Shigaraki is dead on the floor, like a fish out of water. However, given the drama and stakes of My Hero Academia's war arc, you can probably bet that Tomura Shigaraki is far from dead and gone. In fact, the manga ends with the tease that All For One's vision for Shigaraki may finally be coming to fruition.

My Hero Academia has finished airing season 4 of the anime on Hulu and Funimation. Online chapters of the manga can be found HERE.

