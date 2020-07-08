My Hero Academia Breaks Down Gran Torino's Beef with Shigaraki

✖

My Hero Academia is knocking off heroes and villains left and right within the current story arc of the Paranormal Liberation War Arc, and with Shigaraki reaching a new level of power, it seems as though Gran Torino is holding some hatred toward the current League of Villains' leader. Gran Torino was instrumental in not only teaching Midoriya how to better utilize the Quirk of One For All, but was also a key force in creating the "Symbol of Peace" in All Might who changed the world for the better and got things started within UA Academy.

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 277, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

Gran Torino is one of the oldest professional heroes in the game today, deciding to not retire any time soon as villains are continuing to attempt to change the world for their benefit. One of the heroes that connected Torino with All Might with Nana Shimura, a crime fighter who had the ability to fly over the skyline, who also happens to be the grandmother of none other than Shigaraki himself. Torino, knowing the truth behind Shigaraki's origin, can't restrain his hatred for the young boy who has caused "so much pain simply through his existence" and let's his fists fly against the new wielder of All For One.

Shigaraki had one of the most tragic origins that readers have seen in the history of the My Hero Academia franchise, being pushed away from the world of super heroes and villains as requested by his grandmother. As his Quirk arrived, the young villain in the making inadvertently killed his family, "decaying" them into pieces and was quickly taken under wing by the all powerful antagonist known as All For One. With All For One mentoring Shigaraki to basically get revenge against All Might, the tragedy of the leader of the Paranormal Liberation Front is front and center.

Fans are left wondering just which heroes and villains will be able to ultimately survive this latest story arc that has already claimed the lives of characters like Twice, X-Less, and many others.

