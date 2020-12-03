My Hero Academia: Bakugo Riles Fans Online After an Alleged Spoiler Drop

My Hero Academia fans are a force to reckon with when it comes to their favorite characters. The fandom is mighty to say the very least, and it will go the distance to hype its heroes. That means characters like Izuku and Bakugo are often touted by readers and viewers alike. And in the face of an alleged spoiler, the fandom has made Bakugo trend like mad for good reason.

So you have been warned! There are possible spoilers for My Hero Academia below! Please proceed with caution:

(Photo: Toho Animation)

For My Hero Academia fan who logged on to social media this morning, you likely say Bakugo trending easily enough. The surprising hashtag was brought to life thanks to a series of alleged spoilers. But while nothing has been confirmed yet, fans are taking the spoilers as truth and letting them guide their reactions towards Bakugo's hero name.

After all, that appears to be what is going on. My Hero Academiaseems to have finally settled on a name for Bakugo. That is, if these reports are right. The spoilers allege Bakugo reveals his hero name to the world after Best Jeanist makes his comeback. After all, Bakugo did say he was waiting to share his name until the pro hero came back. Well, he is here now, and that means Bakugo is free to spill his hero name whenever he wants.

As you can see below, My Hero Academia fans are freaking out over the revelation as they try to suss out its validity. No official word will go out until Sunday when Weekly Shonen Jump publishes. But based on the fans' reactions, this big moment better be true!

