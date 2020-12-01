My Hero Academia: How Did THAT Hero Get Their Powers Back?

✖

Everyone has their quirks, but that saying has never been more literal than in My Hero Academia. The franchise is all about superheroes and the powers they carry. Of course, these abilities were coined as quirks by creator Kohei Horikoshi, and some very unique powers have been introduced. And thanks to an update from the manga, fans are curious how one hero managed to unlock access to their quirk after losing it some time ago.

The question was raised after chapter 292 went live. My Hero Academia kept fans on edge the whole chapter as they watched the heroes make a comeback during the Raid arc. The whole event was led by Best Jeanist, but even the hero couldn't help but falter under the villains' onslaught. However, the baddies did not anticipate Mirio showing up with his quirk fully intact.

Yes, you did read it right. Mirio is back in action with his quirk back in top shape. This last-minute comeback left fans screaming as chapter 292 ended, and many of them were left unsure of how his arrival was possible. After all, Mirio lost his quirk during his final fight with Overhaul as he was hit by a Quirk Erasing bullet. The hero, who also goes by Lemillion, sacrificed his power in order to save Eri. But now, well - it seems he is back in working order!

So far, there has been no hard explanation behind the comeback, so My Hero Academia fans are left unsure of how Mirio regained his power. Some wonder if the bullet's effects merely wore off after a certain amount of time. Others are curious if someone else behind-the-scenes unlocked the power with their own quirk. But given a sly detail noted in a recent chapter, fans are all but certain Eri gave the boy his power back. If she were able to harness her quirk for long enough, Mirio's quirk could have been reverted back to its state before Overhaul appeared, and that would give him the ammunition needed to join the raid at long last.

What do you make of Mirio's big comeback? Do you think Eri is still behind his quirk's return?