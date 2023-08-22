My Hero Academia Masters the Art of Trash Talk With All Might

My Hero Academia proves that All Might might not have the full power of One For All at his disposal, but he does have quite the mouth.

All Might has been retired from the battlefield since the former symbol of peace found himself attempting to take down All For One in My Hero Academia. While Toshinori Yagi was able to defeat his bitter rival, it came with a serious price as All Might lost the full power of One For All at his disposal. During the Final Arc of the manga series, Yagi has entered the battlefield once again thanks in part to a new suit of armor while retaining quite the trash-talking skill in this fight to the death.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 397, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Things have never been more dire for both All Might and the heroes of Class 1-A, as the responsibility of taking down All For One and his vast forces now falls to them. Unfortunately for Hero Society, Toshinori has yet to reclaim his ability to become the powerhouse he once was, but that hasn't stopped him from diving in front of All For One in his new empowered state. Transforming his vehicle into a suit of armor, All Might is attempting to halt All For One to give Deku time in his fight against Shigaraki.

(Photo: Shueisha)

All Might: Symbol of Trash Talk

In a bid to keep All For One preoccupied, All Might hurls the following insults at the major villain, "I have tos ay this feels wrong. Here I am, past the age of 50, beating the tar out of a helpless lad! Any real Demon Lord would be aghast! Getting whupped by a Quirkless man? I mean, really?"

All Might's demise has been foretold quite a bit in My Hero Academia's history, with Sir Nighteye, his former protege, being one of the biggest fortune tellers in this respect. Toshinori has managed to skirt his death time and time again throughout the shonen series, but with this last storyline upping the ante across the board, his time might be running out.

What did you think of All Might's trash talking skills in this latest manga chapter? Do you think Toshinori will come out of My Hero Academia alive? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.