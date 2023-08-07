My Hero Academia Reveals All Might's Iron Man Armor

All Might is one of a kind. When fans met the hero in My Hero Academia, All Might felt like an impossible standard to reach. Dubbed the Symbol of Peace, All Might have been a guiding light since My Hero Academia began, and that track continued even after the hero left his pro career behind. And now, My Hero Academia's manga just put the legend back into battle with help from his own Iron Man suit.

Yes, you did read that right. My Hero Academia just took a big page from Marvel and Tony Stark's genius. All Might has unveiled his own Iron Man suit with the help of a familiar tech whiz, and it is allowing him the chance to fight All For One with no quirk.

As you can see in My Hero Academia chapter 396, All Might kickstarts the big update with his new suit. The outfit is dubbed Armored All Might, and it would make Iron Man proud. The suit is stored within his car, and All Might is able to activate the armor process by calling on its AI, Hercules. Much like in the Marvel Universe, this high-tech suit crawls over All Might to lock into place, and it comes with all sorts of gadgets.

Complete with a face plate, this All Might suit no doubt bears the hero's iconic colors, but there are tributes to other heroes here. For one, it seems Armored All Might features a metal cape similar to the one Deku inherited from Gran Torino. This version of All Might is truly an amalgamation of his desire to save others until the very end. Even without a quirk to his name, All Might is willing to face down the most powerful villain in the world, and All For One takes some bad hits for underestimating his nemesis.

As My Hero Academia moves forward, we can expect to see more of Armored All Might in action. The hero is not going down until he's out for the count, so All For One vs All Might is going to be an intense one this act. And before long, it will fall to Deku to finish up the war with his battle against Shigaraki.

If you are not caught up with the My Hero Academia manga, no worries! You can always brush up on the hit superhero series. My Hero Academia can be read in full through the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on All Might's tale, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

What do you think about this My Hero Academia update? Did you ever expect All Might to make a quirkless comeback? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!