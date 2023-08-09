My Hero Academia Turns All Might's Batmobile Into the Ultimate Weapon

My Hero Academia's final arc is in full swing, as countless battles continue to erupt for the future of Hero Society. A major ally that Deku and company have been missing from the battlefield is All Might, as Toshinori Yagi has lost the majority of his superpowers during a previous battle with All For One. While Yahi has been foretold to perish in battle quite a few times in the shonen story's past, that isn't stopping him from entering the fray and using his "Batmobile" to give himself a major upgrade.

Warning. If you haven't been keeping up with My Hero Academia's final arc in the manga, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. While Yagi has been sidelined following using the vast majority of his Quirk, One For All, in his previous battle against his arch-rival, the one-time Symbol of Peace has been assisting the students of Class 1-A with valuable training and advice. In previous instances in the series, Toshinori has been warned that he will die on the battlefield, but this hasn't stopped All Might from trying to save Hero Society from collapsing in the face of All For One's efforts.

(Photo: Shueisha & Warner Bros)

The All Might Mobile

While Toshinori has been able to transform into All Might following his previous face-off with All For One, it has only been for seconds at a time. Thus, Yagi has come to rely on his car, Hercules, to give him a boost and allow him to weave his way through Hero Society when needed. In the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, readers are able to see that Tagi can use his vehicle in a wild new way, helping him to sport new armor and giving him some heavy-duty shields that are able to withstand All For One's attacks, for a limited time.

As mentioned by onlookers and All Might's allies, this new suit of armor has simply been a stop gap. All For One's power is far stronger than what we've seen from the villain in the past and unfortunately, that might make previous predictions regarding Toshinori's demise come to pass.

What do you think of All Might's new armor? Do you foresee the former Symbol of Peace managing to survive the final arc of the shonen series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.