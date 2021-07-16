My Hero Academia Reveals Bakugo's Spot-On Nickname for Best Jeanist

✖

My Hero Academia's manga has seen the terrifying breakdown of hero society following the conclusion of the War Arc, with Deku needing to team up with professional heroes in a big to hold the status quo together as villains run anok. As Bakugo and the other class members of Class 1-A attempt to save Deku from both villains and himself, the explosive young hero has created a nickname for his former mentor Best Jeanist, who is now attempting to take down All For One and the scores of villains that have never been stronger.

The strongest heroes in the freshman class of UA Academy have been left out of the loop when it comes to the devastation that is currently being inflicted on hero society, locked within their dorm buildings as they attempt to figure out what is happening in the outside world. With the young classmates of Deku discussing how the professional heroes are currently working alongside Midoriya, Bakugo is able to give his former mentor a hilarious nickname which is perfect for the top hero that has the ability to control any fabric with his Quirk. Needless to say, though Bakugo has definitely mellowed out since the early days of My Hero Academia, his edge has gone nowhere.

Twitter User Deku's Notebook captured the hilarious scene wherein Bakugo was able to call Best Jeanist, "Jeans Pants", or as he refers to him in English, "Denim Head," which both work as fantastic nicknames for the top hero who is draped in denim:

Bakugo’s nickname for Best Jeanist revealed: “ジーパン” (Ji-pan) An abbreviation of “Jeans Pants” 👖 pic.twitter.com/ySmYDT9G5l — Deku’s Notebook: Kacchan Is Here (@redandblonde420) July 11, 2021

In the final panes of the latest manga chapter, Bakugo and Deku's friends stare down the protagonist of the series who looks far more like a villain than a hero during these dark days, promising a UA Academy Civil War that might tear their friendship apart. With Deku now having full access to the many powers of One For All, along with the Vestiges offer him advice as he blows through villains that once caused him so many problems, things aren't looking good for Bakugo and the others if they're truly trying to stop his mission.

