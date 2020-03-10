My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Teases a Big Betrayal

My Hero Academia knows a good few things, but the series is not well versed in the art of betrayal. Fans were convinced at one point that Bakugo might flip on the heroes to join the dark side, but the reforming bully chose to follow All Might’s path. With that threat gone, fans were left waiting for the series’ next big betrayal to show up, and a recent chapter has set one up involving Hawks.

So you have been warned! There are spoilers below for chapter 263 of My Hero Academia:

As you can see in the chapter, My Hero Academia is in the midst of a big battle. The manga has pit the Pro Heroes against the villains as the upgraded League of Villains prepares for battle. Shigaraki is still missing in action as he undergoes a painful power boost with his doctor, but Hawks has everyone freaking out with his latest appearance.

After all, it looks like Hawks has double crossed Twice, and fans aren’t sure what is going to happen next.

The final spread of chapter 263 focuses on Hawks and Twice as the pair meet in their usual hangout. Ever since Hawks began working for the villains as a double agent, he knew Twice would be the biggest threat in battle. Fans are curious whether Hawks will try to flip Twice to the Pro Hero side or kill him. The latter would leave fans crushed as Twice has become a favorite hero, but Hawks has got people scared.

As you can see, Hawks looks rather cold in this final spread, and creator Kohei Horikoshi is not afraid to show it. The hero’s eyes are shadowed in darkness as Hawks surrounds Twice with dagger-sharp feathers. It is clear that Twice wasn’t expecting the attack, and fans are left to wonder how the pair will react when chapter 264 debuts.

