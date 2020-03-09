My Hero Academia Star Shares Their Casting Pick for Mirko

My Hero Academia fans are not shy when it comes to sharing opinions about the series. From the anime and beyond, the fandom will do just about anything to make Izuku's world even richer than before. Over the years, fans have given their own contributions to My Hero Academia in the form of fan-casting, and it turns out the show's stars do too. After all, one of the show's new actors has piped up with their pick for Mirko, and fans are sold on his ideas.

The whole thing began on Twitter when voice actor Zeno Robinson started talking with fans online. It was there one of the fans asked who would be good to voice the Bunny Hero in the dub, and Robinson was quick to give some pitches.

There’s SO many talented actresses who could definitely do it! I mean ppl had ideas who they wanted Hawks to be and I came out of nowhere. But I would personally like to see a PoC actress for Mirko. Anairis Quinones, Tiana Camacho, THEEDeezumaki, and Dani Chambers are all great picks," the actor said.

"Someone mentioned Cristina Vee, also GREAT pick. There’s so many!! But I trust Colleen will knock it out of the park like always!"

Of course, Robinson is right to mention Colleen Clinkenbeard. The actress is a star herself given her work as One Piece's Luffy, but she has a solid record directing dub anime series. For those of you who like Fullmetal Alchemist, she helped oversee the franchise's dub, and she has cemented her talent with My Hero Academia. And if she was able to find Robinson, there is no doubt she can find the perfect Mirko too! The heroine has become a favorite ever since she debuted during the Pro Hero arc, and her recent ventures in the manga have convinced readers Mirko is a heroine well worthy of her high-ranking title.

Do you have a preference when it comes to casting Mirko's dub voice? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

