My Hero Academia Season 7 Shares New Look at Deku

My Hero Academia is setting the stage for its comeback with Season 7 of the anime later this Spring, and the anime has shared a new look at Izuku Midoriya ahead of the new episodes! My Hero Academia's sixth season really put Deku through the wringer as All For One's plan pushed Tomura Shigaraki to a whole new stage of power. The villain unleashed only a fraction of it, and led to a massive battle against the heroes that destroyed a huge chunk of Japan. But that was only the star of all the massive fights to come in the anime's future.

My Hero Academia Season 7 is one of the many premieres we'll get to see as part of the upcoming Spring 2024 anime schedule, and although it's starting a bit later than many of the other anime offerings, it's still got quite a lot to adapt from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series. It's going to set Deku out on a new path to even tougher battles than before, and My Hero Academia has shared a new look at an intense Deku that's readying for everything he's going to have to face in the weeks ahead.

How to Watch My Hero Academia Season 7

My Hero Academia Season 7 will officially premiere on May 4th, but the anime will actually be returning earlier in the Spring with the start of the Spring 2024 anime schedule this April. Premiering on April 6th and continuing through until April 27th, "My Hero Academia Memories" is a special slate of four planned recap episodes with the promise of some new footage to help fans catch up with everything that's happened in the anime before the final battles begin with Season 7's official start later this May.

My Hero Academia's fourth movie will also be releasing across Japan on August 2nd, but has yet to announce an international release date as of the time of this writing. Titled My Hero Academia: You're Next, this film will feature a story taking place in between the events of Season 6 and 7. If you wanted to catch up with everything that's happened so far before the anime returns, you can check out all six seasons of My Hero Academia (along with the OVA specials) now streaming on Crunchyroll.

What are you hoping to see from Deku in My Hero Academia Season 7? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!