My Hero Academia Reveals Kaminari's Biggest Confession Yet

The final saga is setting Hero Society on fire in My Hero Academia, and that's even with many of the decisive battles already hitting their conclusions. As Midoriya attempts to take down Shigaraki via the riskiest of strategies, one hero is losing hope in good defeating evil during this earth-shattering brawl. Chargebolt has gone from unsure student to a hero that operates on the level of professionals, but Kaminari might not have the confidence that he had in his classmates.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 416, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. As we witnessed during the Paranormal Liberation War Arc, which took place in the anime's sixth season, Chargebolt has been set with some impressive tasks in the past. Despite his Quirk resulting in his brain going haywire if he exudes too much electrical energy, he's been a worthy addition to the light side. During this final battle for Hero Society's future, Chargebolt has been pulling double duty as he both attempts to fight villains while leading the charge for the electrical heroes that have been trying to power UA Academy and its defenses.

(Photo: BONES)

Chargebolt Loses His Spark

While Kaminari recovers from the hardship he's experienced in this final arc, he witnesses Deku's monstrous new "Carnage" form in the fight against Shigaraki. Leaning on his friends, Chargebolt realizes that Midoriya might not have this in the bag, "In comics and stuff, they got characters who'll be like, 'I believe in my pal. Total faith. Usually, it's some buddy on the sidelines who'd be shouting that, like me or Kirishima. Midoriya's probably like the strongest guy in the world now, so why don't I feel like everything's gonna turn out a-okay? The way All Might used to inspire everyone? Does me being all anxious and worried mean I don't got faith in him."

The final battle will spin into the anime adaptation on May 7th, as the seventh season of My Hero Academia hits the small screen. So far, Studio BONES hasn't confirmed whether this will be the last season, though the end is nigh for Deku and his classmates.

Who do you think wins the final fight between heroes and villains? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.