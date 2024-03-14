My Hero Academia Gives Dark Update on Ochaco's Health

My Hero Academia is reaching the climax of the final battle between Deku and Tomura Shigaraki, but the newest chapter of the manga gave a troubling update on Ochaco Uraraka's status. My Hero Academia has been heating up with the latest chapters of the series as the focus has shifted to Izuku Midoriya making sure he can do everything he can to defeat Shigaraki. But that's because in the chapters leading up to this final fight, the other heroes had put their lives on the line in order to clear the path for Deku to fully focus all of his efforts on Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia's final battles saw the other young heroes of Class 1-A doing their part to help defeat the rest of the key members of the League of Villains, and one of these fights was between Ochaco and Toga. Their fight ended with Toga's heart opening up to Ochaco, but at the same time, Toga needed to sacrifice herself by giving Ochaco a blood transfusion to keep her alive. But an update from the newest chapter reveals that Ochaco still isn't doing very well after that fight.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: What's Happening With Uravity?

My Hero Academia Chapter 416 takes a brief step away from the focus on Deku vs. Shigaraki to reveal of how the rest of Japan is reacting to watching this massive battle. Eri and the rest of the world are increasingly tense about where the path of their fight is going, and some are even beginning to lose hope that Deku will be able to win at the end of the day. All the while, the chapter also shares updates on how each of the heroes are recovering from their respective battles across Japan. But it's not looking great for Ochaco.

One of the reporters following the action appears to have spotted Ochaco, and noted that she's in "seriously bad shape" while they load her into the chopper. Teasing that U.A.'s rescue robots are coming soon, they are worried that Ochaco might not be able to pull through. It's a perilous situation for the hero who once helped the public accept Deku when all of this chaos in the Final Act began (and finally declared her love for him), and if she loses her life, it might not be a good sign for Deku's future either.

Are you hoping to see Ochaco pull through as My Hero Academia's final battles end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!