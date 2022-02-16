My Hero Academia Makes a Hero License Callback in New Chapter

My Hero Academia is in its final act, as All For One is now face-to-face with the heroes of UA Academy and the professional crime fighters that make up hero society. With Aoyama, the flashy young hero, being front and center in this conflict, the emotionally torn figure has unleashed a major callback to the trial known as the “Hero License Exam” which was a time in which Class 1-A struggled to gain their licenses to continue their quest to becoming professional heroes.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Chapter 343, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into some major spoiler territory.

Aoyama’s status as the traitor within Class 1-A’s ranks was a major blow to the hearts and minds of his friends at UA Academy, but its a weakness that Deku and company was able to turn into a strength, convincing the flashy young hero to turn against All For One and lure the master villain into a trap. The Quirk of the former traitor is one that was given to him by All For One, and it’s one that not only wasn’t as effective as Deku’s or Bakugo’s, but it caused some serious drawbacks when used. While it was able to deliver a forceful later blast from his navel, Aoyama had another use for it.

Twitter User Bennjoon shared the latest panel from My Hero Academia’s manga that shows Aoyama unleashing his Quirk, not just to throw All For One off his guard, but to also work as a signal to the other heroes as he had once done during the hero license exams during the training exercise:

https://twitter.com/Bennjoon/status/1492948039220269056?s=20&t=OMcljk1-WmJveYfQNQLVig

Kohei Horikoshi has stated that his popular manga series is set to come to an end within one year, meaning that this battle between All For One’s forces and the crime fighters of hero society is most likely the Shonen’s last, though there are sure to be plenty of major moments yet to take place considering the stakes on the line.

What did you think of this Class 1-A callback?