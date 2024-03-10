My Hero Academia Season 7 Promo Kickstarts the Final War: Watch

My Hero Academia is gearing up for its next big season. After a long wait, the world will be introduced to My Hero Academia season seven this spring. Now, the show has dropped a new promo to hype its comeback, and the clip kickstarts a downright terrifying war.

As you can see above, the new PV brings My Hero Academia to a fast start. We are reunited with all of the anime's top heroes and villains alike. After all, My Hero Academia season seven will follow Deku as he wages his final war against Shigaraki and All For One. But of course, the boy will not be alone in this fight.

From Shoto to Ochaco and Hawks, all of our faves will pop up in My Hero Academia this season. This PV teases some massive fights are on the way as Dabi will face off with the Todoroki clan once more. As for Toga, we see her stand against Ochaco at one point in this scene, and Deku has his own issues to worry about. He has the biggest target imaginable on his back, and All For One will stop at nothing to unite Deku's quirk with his own.

Currently, My Hero Academia season seven is slated to debut on May 4th. The anime will release a series of special recap episodes ahead of season seven starting April 6th. So for those wanting to know more about the hit series, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

What do you think about this My Hero Academia PV?