‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals A Seriously Cute Todoroki Moment

My Hero Academia has a soft spot for some heroes, and it shows clear as day. While Izuku Midoriya is a clear favorite, the shonen title is a big fan of Shoto Todoroki as well. So, you can see why fans are feeling warm and fuzzy over a new moment starring the aspiring hero.

Recently, My Hero Academia hit up fans with a brand-new chapter, and it was there they met up with Todoroki. The boy managed to get his Provisional Hero license alongside Katsuki Bakugo, and they celebrated by taking out some villains.

The mission was a simple one for the battle-hard heroes, but it was what came after that got fans all cozy. The two boys were praised loudly by a Pro Hero who arrived on the scene and saw their handiwork.

“Perfectly done! It’s hard to believe you kids are still students! Thank you,” the hero told the boys. “You’re sure to be top heroes one of these days!

However, the deal was sealed when All Might came up to the pair. The man patted both students on the head and passed along his quiet compliments. “You two did great,” he said.

Fans freaked out when Todoroki was seen looking down as if embarrassed by the praise. The boy did thank All Might for his kind words while Bakugo balked at the touch, but fans honed in on Todoroki with ease. His gentle personality has made fans rather protective of him, and this praise seems to be lacking in Todoroki’s life. His childhood with Endeavor led Todoroki down a road of abuse, but his time at UA Academy has helped ease the trauma. Now, the hero-in-training is experiencing praise as he should, and fans can’t help but ‘aww’ at the moment.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

