My Hero Academia Creator Inks Spooky Toga x Ochaco Sketch

If there is one thing we can count on, it is Kohei Horikoshi doing the most for fans. Over the past few years, the creator of My Hero Academia has been the fandom's biggest supporter, and he has gifted netizens with tons of art to thank followers. Now, Horikoshi is at it again, and his latest My Hero Academia tribute gives a spooky take on Toga and Ochaco.

The artwork, as you can see below, was inked by Horikoshi in a recent post celebrating the manga's newest release. If you did not know, My Hero Academia volume 39 is live in Japan, and the volume features Ochaco's final fight with Toga. The emotional showdown grabbed the fandom's attention in a big way when its chapters were going live week after week. Now, volume 39 collects all of the My Hero Academia feud, so Horikoshi decided to celebrate with a special sketch.

As you can see above, the creator posted art that brings Toga and Ochaco out for Halloween. To the left, you can see Toga in a nurse's outfit complete with a cap and gloves. We can see Ochaco has suited up as a cat for Halloween, and her cute costume comes complete with pierced cat ears. The two seems ready to pull all sorts of tricks, and that is bad news for Deku.

After all, the sketch does turn an eye to Izuku. We can see the hero in the background as he's dressed like a saytr with huge horns. Deku is joined in the background by Mineta who is dressed like a bunch of eyeballs. So if we're being honest, these cursed costumes hardly deserve a treat...

Clearly, Horikoshi posted this new sketch to put Toga and Ochaco on the map. The two girls made a splash with their final fight, and My Hero Academia volume 39 has put the whole thing together for readers. There has never been a better time to honor the duo, and this belated Halloween sketch is perfectly spooky for the girls.

