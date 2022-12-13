My Hero Academia Has Transformed Toga Into a Full-Fledged Villain

My Hero Academia may be all about its pros but never forget all of its villains in the shadows. Since the series began, guys like All Might have led the series, but the bad guys are running town right now. The manga has shown just how deadly its villains can be, and its final act is only making the League stronger. And with its most recent update, well – Himiko Toga has come into her own as a full-blown baddie.

The update went live courtesy of chapter 375, and My Hero Academia made it clear Toga was no longer the bumbling villain we met ages ago. The obsessive girl might have joined the League in honor of Stain, but her motivations couldn't be more different now. She has a bigger goal in mind, and that vision has made Toga a serious threat.

In fact, My Hero Academia goes as far as to call Toga a "full-fledged villain" in its latest chapter. The difference between her now and then? Well, the manga narrows it down to the big picture. When she joined the League, Toga's actions were very rarely is ever driven by strategy or a joint cause. However, the loss of Twice has changed that. Now, her grief has focused Toga into a deadly weapon, and she is using her knack for bloodshed in the worst kind of way.

Obviously, Toga's growth as a villain is sparking conversation amongst fans, and it is hardly surprising to see this change. After all, it isn't like the students in Class 1-A are the only ones evolving. Toga is perhaps one of the most evolved characters in the League asides from Shigaraki. Her bloodlust may be the same, but Toga's reasons for turning on society have more weight behind them than before. And honestly? This change only serves to make her scarier.

Do you think Toga's villain arc has been handled well? How do you want her story to end...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.