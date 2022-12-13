My Hero Academia Season 6 Aired One of the Anime's Most-Watched Episodes Ever

My Hero Academia Season 6 has just aired one of the most pivotal and long-awaited episodes of the entire series. (SPOILERS) In "Dabi's Dance", the League of Villains' psychotic firebug launches a surprise attack no one could've seen coming, by revealing that he is actually Toya Todoroki, the son of Endeavor and brother to Shoto Todoroki, who has long been thought dead.

Not only did "Dabi" reveal his true identity to his father and brother in the middle of the battlefield – he also prepared and broadcast and entire video of his origins, calling out both No. 1 hero Endeavor and No. 2 hero Hawks as examples of a broken system. It was the kind of psychological terrorism that made even the idealistic "Can't you see? Kid" (Hiroshi Tameda) question his belief in superheroes. Meanwhile, Dabi seems intent on murdering his entire family and the rest of the heroes with his own twisted versions of Endeavor's flame attacks – that is, until Best Jeanist reveals he's still alive by saving the day.

I wasn't posting the viewership of the episodes on television because they were always between 3-4, but the last MHA episode exploded with 5.3, the highest audience since S4 and certainly one of the most watched in the entire series. pic.twitter.com/gwJ78MEAzI — MHA NEWS🇧🇷 (@animenews_news) December 8, 2022

My Hero Academia's big Dabi reveal lit up the manga fandom when the chapter was released in 2020 – and now it's doing the same for the anime!

As you can see above, My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 11 had fans tuning in, in BIG numbers. The Dabi reveal episode had one of the highest viewerships since My Hero Academia Season 4, and had about a 7% increase in what has been the standard levels of viewership lately. No doubt the buzz about this episode being a big reveal about Dabi rallied the viewing audience to tune in immediately, instead of letting the show sit for later viewing. It was also no doubt a draw for My Hero Academia fans that read the manga, and wanted to see this pivotal chapter play out onsreen.

(Photo: Bones)

My Hero Academia Season 6 has been a major return to form for the anime series. Season 4 hit a major high-point with its story of Class 1-A and the pro heroes battling the forces of Overhaul and his quirk-cancelling bullets. However, after that first arc was over, the anime hit something of a downtrun – though it's arguable it wasn't through any fault of its own. The School Festival Arc that followed had hints of a bigger story between heroes and villains coming, but Season 5 was pretty much all stage-setting, save for some exciting episodes where the League of Villains took center stage. But now, Season 6 has finally gotten to the biggest battle yet – with some of the most exciting reveals.

So... if you haven't been turning into My Hero Academia lately, you should get back on it! Season 6 is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.