My Hero Academia Details the Police’s Position on Vigilantes

My Hero Academia is all about a society of Pro Heroes, but that doesn’t mean everyone has a license. While the role of vigilantes has nearly died out in this universe, the hobby is upheld by some. Now, the franchise is making it clear how the police view vigilantes, and it seems they aren’t as black-and-white as fans assumed.

Recently, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes released chapter 58, and it was there fans learned more about Koichi. The unlicensed hero, who also goes by The Crawler, helped prevent a deadly terrorist attack and the police force knows it.

So what do the authorities do? In lieu of having to arrest the vigilante, they decide to keep quiet about his involvement overall.

“This past week, he helped Captain Celebrity save a whole lot of lives. He deserves public recognition. Commendation, even. But his penchant for vigilantism could put him on the chopping block,” detective Tsukauchi is heard telling his sister who works with The Crawler on the side.

“Sure, plenty of what he does falls into a gray area, but if word really got out, we’d have no choice but to take action.”

Continuing, the detective confirms the police have asked the Pro Heroes who helped counter the attack to forget they ever saw The Crawler at the scene. The cover-up means Koichi gets off without legal troubles while

Since he did more good than bad this time, we’ve put in a request to the heroes and other witnesses to keep quiet about the kid in the All Might hoodie. Clearly, the police cannot be in public favor of vigilantes, but they are willing to make exceptions for extraordinary people. And as you can see, The Crawler is considered to be one such asset.

