My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission Drops New Key Visual

✖

My Hero Academia is pushing along this year with no short in success. While the manga continues its heart-pumping arc, the anime has set forward with its fifth season after a long wait. This would be more than enough for fans, but My Hero Academia is spicing things up with plans to debut a new movie this fall. And now, a new visual has been released for the epic project.

As you can see below, the latest key visual for My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission has gone live. The art was released courtesy of Shonen Jump as the magazine's latest issue previewed the pieces. The poster shows off three of our favorite heroes as they strive to live up to the legacies set before them.

The My Hero Academia World Heroes’ Mission movie will have special clear files with every ticket purchased! Art has been revealed with the following words: Todoroki & Endeavor: Surpass my Father

Deku & All Might: Surpass those I admire

Bakugou & Best Jeanist: Surpass the norm. pic.twitter.com/sTfHyPwKoZ — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) May 30, 2021

To the left, Katsuki can be found in his new stealth suit, and he is gunning after Best Jeanist. The key visual includes text suggesting that both heroes want to surpass the norm, and they are not the only ones with big dreams. As you might have guessed, Izuku and Shoto feel the same.

Izuku is in the middle as usual with All Might turning his back to fans behind him. The young hero admits he wants to surpass those who he admires, and Shoto has a goal of his own. The half-and-half hero wants nothing more than surpass his father. And judging by Shoto's progress, he is well on his way to meeting that goal.

This visual is just the latest treat shown to fans regarding My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission. The movie, which has yet to confirm a release date, also shared its full synopsis with fans this spring. You can read up on the blurb below:

"A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity.

In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team. It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academy."

What do you think of this new visual? Are you hyped for My Hero Academia's theatrical comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.