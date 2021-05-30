My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission Offers Big Production Update

✖

It seems the My Hero Academia fandom has yet another thing to celebrate right now. The community has been living this year in light of the manga's current arc and the debut of season five. Now, a big update has gone live about the next My Hero Academia movie, and it promises things are going smoothly with the project.

The simple update came on Twitter all thanks to the director of music on My Hero Academia. The exec, who goes by Sunma47 on social media, posted a short message announcing that dubbing has started on World Heroes Mission.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

"Exciting news! We have started to work on the dubbing of My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission," Sunma47 wrote. "The project was able to come this far thanks to the consistent teamwork of many people led by director Nagasaki and Deku (Daiki Yamashita)!! Plus ultra!"

As you can see, the actors are coming together on My Hero Academia to bring this third movie to life. The crew is balancing the job as recording it still moving forward on season five. The latest season is not yet finished with its first arc, so there is a lot left to finish up. The cast will take care of episode recordings and then hop over to do lines for World Heroes Mission.

So far, fans know little about when this new movie will drop, but the My Hero Academia fandom expects it to go live this fall. You can find its full synopsis below:

"A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity.

In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team. It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academy."

What do you make of this latest update? Are you hyped for this next My Hero Academia movie?