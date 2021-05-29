My Hero Academia Season 5 Reveals New One For All Vestige Voice Actor

✖

My Hero Academia has revealed the voice actor behind the newest One For All vestige debuting in Season 5's newest episode! The fifth season of the anime has been in the midst of an arc that seemed inconsequential for the most part during this first half of the season. With the first cour tackling the Joint Training arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, fans have been waiting for the other shoe to drop following the intense string of One For All teases early on in the season. Now that time has come with the newest episode.

Episode 98 is a particular momentous occasion for Izuku Midoriya as One For All suddenly unlocked a new power within it. Sending black strings of energy throughout the training arena, Izuku soon finds himself within the One For All space once more and comes face to face with the Vestige who once had this quirk at his disposal. And with this vestige comes a new addition to the anime's voice cast. Spoilers below!

My Hero Academia's official Twitter account has confirmed that Hiroki Yasumoto (Yasutora Sado in Bleach, Charon in Fire Force) is behind the voice of the newly revealed past vestige, Daigoro Banjo. He has yet to be fully named in the anime series, but his debut in Episode 98 of the series came with some major reveals about One For All's future. Not only did he reveal that this new quirk, Blackwhip, belonged to him but that it's much stronger after years of being passed through One For All.

Banjo's introduction to the anime also comes with some major implications changing One For All for the rest of the anime moving forward, and now it's a matter of seeing whether or not Izuku Midoriya is going to be able to handle this new ability and new voice in his ear.