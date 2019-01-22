‘My Hero Academia’ Sets Up Izuku and Shinso’s One-On-One Rematch

My Hero Academia‘s Joint Training arc has had a larger focus on the students that haven’t been really been the center of attention as Class 1-A and Class 1-B face each other in an increasingly tough training exercise showing off how much their skills have grown.

It’s been an especially focused arc for Shinso, who in the latest chapter sets up for his big one-on-one rematch with Midoriya. It’s something both fans of the series and Shinso himself have wanted since the Sports Festival arc.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After helping to subdue Midoriya’s wilding quirk in Chapter 212, and declaring to himself that he has been wanting to fight Midoriya again ever since the Sports Festival, the latest chapter sees the fallout of that declaration. Midoriya gets control of One For All once more (and gains more quirks in the process), and before he and Uraraka can catch their breath, Class 1-B’s Monoma attacks them from behind. The fight is still on.

While All Might wants to put a stop to it after seeing Midoriya’s berserk One For All, Aizawa decides he wants the match to continue. Midoriya and Shinso’s groups gather for an all-out brawl, and Midoriya catches Shinso’s tossed binding scarf. The final page sees the two preparing for a rematch, and it’ll be a major test of how far the two have come since their last confrontation. Shinso has been wanting to fight Midoriya once more ever since he’s now on a more proper path to become a hero and wants to prove it to Midoriya.

This exercise serves as a test for Shinso to see if he’ll make his way onto the hero course fully, and what better way for him to prove that he’s ready to take the hero course head on than by having a rematch with the one who set him on this clearer path? With the two of them developing new skills over the course of the series, it’ll be quite the battle to see play out.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Fans are currently waiting for the series to make its anime return later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2019 overall. It’s hard to blame fans for their eagerness as the third season of the series ended on a major cliffhanger with the introduction with the Big 3, new Pro-Heroes like Nighteye, and new villains like Overhaul, and each of these new elements coalesce in big ways over the next arc of the series.