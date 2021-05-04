My Hero Academia: Mirko Gets a Stunning Sketch from Black Clover's Creator

✖

Over in Japan, My Hero Academia is living its best life thanks to some help from creator Kohei Horikoshi. The artist just launched a whole exhibit dedicated to his superhero series, and fans from all over Japan have gone to visit the event. It is there a ton of famous artist paid tribute to My Hero Academia, and the creator of Black Clover is no different.

Over on Twitter, the art done by Yuki Tabata has reached fans, and it has the community geeking out. The piece seems to have come from a brochure from the event, and Tabata went all-out for the sketch. The artist decided to tackle Mirko as well as Hawks, and his work is pretty impeccable.

🍀Yuki Tabata contributed to Kohei Horikoshi sensei, mangaka of My Hero Academia, art exhibition in Japan.♣️ #BlackClover ☘Here's the two My Hero characters Yuki Tabata has drawn, Takami Keigo (Hawks) and Usagiyama Rumi (Mirko).☘ pic.twitter.com/S2s4NdKin6 — ♣️#BlackClover / #ブラッククローバー♣️ (@Clover_Kingdom_) May 4, 2021

As you can see, Mirko is in mid-air here, and her thighs are tensed as if ready to kick a villain into the air. Of course, Tabata brought his distinct style to this. Sketch, and it shows in Mirko's eyes. The heroine looks ready to brawl, and Hawks is flying in the background shocked by her appearance.

Clearly, Tabata is a fan of My Hero Academia as he nailed both these heroes in looks and personality. The only thing fans wish is that there were more Hawks, but maybe we will get more. After all, a slew of artists have shown their love to My Hero Academia, and Tabata would be a welcome addition to the family.

If you want to check out My Hero Academia, you can find the manga in select stores or online thanks to Viz Media. It has all of the chapters in English through its digital vault. The anime can also be found online thanks to Hulu, Funimation, and Crunchyroll.

What do you think of Tabata's take on Mirko? Who else from My Hero Academia should the Black Clover creator pen?Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.