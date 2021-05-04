My Hero Academia Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at Episode 95

✖

My Hero Academia's next episode promises to begin the third battle of the Joint Training Exercise which pits the rival students of Class 1-A and 1-B against one another to prove supremacy within the superhero school known as UA Academy, and the franchise has unleashed a new preview image that shows off one of 1-B's most powerful students. With the current match-up tallying to one victory each for the rival classrooms, it's clear that this upcoming match will be a big one, involving the likes of Shoto Todoroki, Ingenium, and other powerhouses of the university.

The wild card of this match-up has clearly been Shinso, the student of UA Academy who is neither a part of 1-A or 1-B, but has decided to take part in becoming a crime-fighter himself. Joining the Joint Training Exercise, Shinso has proved himself to be quite the combatant, as he helped the students of 1-A achieve victory by employing the use of his devastating Quirk known as "Brainwash". On top of this all-powerful technique, Shinso has also been studying beneath Eraserhead to learn his offensive and defensive capabilities using the sturdy cloth bands around his neck. With the playing field now even, it seems that Shinso and Midoriya are set to battle one another in the future of this arc.

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared this preliminary sketch for Real Steel, one of the strongest members of 1-B who is normally a rival to Red Riot, considering his ability to transform himself into a metal-like substance akin the Colossus of the X-Men:

The fifth season of the anime almost serves as a precursor to the big events that will most likely take place in My Hero Academia's next season, as the heroes and villains move across the chessboard. Having already wrapped in the pages of the manga, the upcoming "War Arc" won't be taking place during this season, but will have giant ramifications for the world created by Kohei Horikoshi.

Who do you think will be the next victor of the Joint Training Exercise? Who do you want to win the battle ultimately?