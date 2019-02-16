‘My Hero Academia’ Sets Up a Surprising Introduction

The My Hero Academia manga wasn’t just content to make some major shifts for Shinso in its recent chapter. In addition to revealing the results of his training, the very end of the chapter sets up an incredibly surprising introduction.

Warning: major spoilers ahead for My Hero Academia Chapter 216! If you’re not fully caught up, or only watching the anime, the following will absolutely reveal details from the chapter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the conclusion of the joint training between the two classes, Monoma continued to run his mouth despite the fact that his class lost. To paraphrase, he basically claims they’ve only lost the battle and not the war, and if they were to go again, knowing what they know now, who knows how things would end?

He also notes that his Quirk drew a “blank” from Midoriya, though it’s unclear exactly what that means. Regardless, the teachers put an end to the tirade by noting they don’t have the time today. This causes Aizawa to remember something important, which he relays with little fanfare: Monoma will be seeing Eri the next day.

This is particularly shocking because it seems to indicate that Monoma’s Quirk, Copy, will be used in conjunction with Eri. Eri’s Quirk, Rewind, is seemingly unusable at the moment because of it’s requirement to build up over time, and even then, it’s not like Eri is fully in control of it. It’s unclear how Monoma might be able to help, but having something else able to train with the Quirk sounds like a good plan if the characters ever want to return Lemillion’s Quirk.

We should find out soon when Shonen Jump’s official chapter releases tomorrow!

What do you think? Is Monoma going to be used to try and return Lemillion’s Quirk, or is he going to help Eri in some other way? Let us know in the comments!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.