My Hero Academia Movie Gives Best Look at New Costumes

My Hero Academia has given its best look yet at the new costumes coming in the third movie, World Heroes' Mission. First teased through three mysterious posters for Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki, it was soon confirmed that these posters were for the third feature film in the franchise now officially known as My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission. These posters stood out for a stark new look for this trio featuring an all-black version of their various hero costumes, but now we have gotten a much fuller look at these costumes in motion.

Thanks to the first trailer for the film released during its panel at AnimeJapan 2021, My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission shows off a full look at the stealth looks for this main trio that gives both Bakugo and Todoroki hoods like Midoriya's, but also seems to streamline the bulkier elements of their costumes. It's especially apparent for Bakugo, whose gauntlets have been given a cooler overhaul for this world spanning mission. Check out the close look as spotted by @Color_Division on Twitter:

As for why Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki have these drastic changes to their hero costumes, and why they are working with heroes from all over the world in this new movie, the synopsis for the film teases each of the reasons why. My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission is described as such:

"A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity. In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team. It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academy."

But what do you think of these new looks for Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki? Are you excited to see them working with other heroes for this world-spanning mission? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!