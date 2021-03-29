My Hero Academia Movie Synopsis Teases the Reason Behind Izuku's Wanted Status

✖

The synopsis for My Hero Academia's next big movie is teasing the reason behind Izuku Midoriya's most wanted status. Following the release of a trio of mysterious posters featuring Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki in all-black hero gear late last year, My Hero Academia finally revealed more information about the third feature film in the franchise during a special panel at AnimeJapan 2021. Officially titled My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission, this new movie is teasing a new original adventure involving heroes from all over the world in order to take down the biggest threat yet.

But one of the major surprises revealed during the first trailer for World Heroes' Mission is the fact that Izuku Midoriya has been marked as wanted for mass murder. Fans immediately went viral with this as they tried to figure out why this young hero was targeted in such a way, but it seems that the synopsis for the film has given us a major clue as to why Izuku has been wanted as such.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

The synopsis for World Heroes' Mission teases that a new anti-quirk group, dubbed "Humanize," has popped up and begun to place bombs around the world that cause quirks to go berserk. But it seems that Izuku ends up becoming involved with one of these bombs as the synopsis (via @aitaikimochi on Twitter) teases that he along with Bakugo and Todoroki end up on one of these missions while working with Endeavor:

"Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki, who are currently interning at Endeavor's agency, are called forth to go to a far away country called 'Oseon.' However, during the operation, Deku gets involved in an event that causes him to become one of the world's most wanted criminals. Within this chaos, the group Humanize announces to the world that they were behind this and the 'time limit is two hours.'"

This synopsis indeed confirms that Izuku has been wrongfully accused of mass murder (as if there was any doubt), but now it's just a matter of seeing just how Izuku even gets himself into the mess in the first place.