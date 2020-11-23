My Hero Academia Releases Mysterious Teaser for New Project

✖

My Hero Academia has released a mysterious teaser for its next big project! While fans had been anxiously waiting for news of the upcoming fifth season, there was a surprise announcement that a new project for the franchise is in the works. But while the confirmation of a new anime or movie project is not exactly the most surprising for as successful of a franchise like this one, the way it was announced certainly had fans scratching their heads as each of My Hero Academia's official Twitter accounts had played a role in the new project's announcement.

Taking fans by surprise, the three Twitter accounts representing My Hero Academia's manga, anime, and movie releases in Japan started tweeting out a strange chain of letters that combine to form the sentence "He will meet the 'Three Musketeers'." Not only that, but clicking on the links shared new visuals featuring Katsuki Bakugo, Izuku Midoriya, and Shoto Todoroki respectively.

While the links don't quite pull up the mysterious visuals on a desktop, they do briefly appear on mobile. Each one sees the three young heroes dressed in new black suits, but naturally there is not more information about the new project just yet. Though seeing "Three Musketeers" here is a clean connection to both the One For All and All For One abilities since they seemed to be inspired by Alexandre Dumas' famous work.

With My Hero Academia: Two Heroes focusing on Izuku Midoriya, and Heroes Rising extending it to both Midoriya and Bakugo, if this does turn out to be the next film in the franchise, it will be including Todoroki into the mix given how much more prominent he has been in the manga. There's yet to be any news of a release date, or even more concrete details of what this new project is, but we're sure to get more news soon either ahead of or as part of Jump Festa 2021 next month.

What do you think of this mysterious tease for My Hero Academia's next project? Who do you think the "He" being teased here is? Excited to see this trio in action? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!