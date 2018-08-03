‘My Hero Academia’ Movie Reveals Its Own Magneto

The first My Hero Academia movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, hits theaters over in Japan today (Aug 3rd), and it is officially expanding the world of pro heroes and villains way beyond what we’ve seen in the anime series. One of the biggest features of Two Heroes is no doubt the film’s choice in villain – a foe that bears a striking resemblance to X-Men‘s Magneto!

As previously reported, the villain’s name is “Wolfram,” and as trailer for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes have suggested, his quirk is the manipulation of metallic objects, which pretty much makes him the anime’s version of Magneto. His name is a fun little reference for the alternate name for Tungsten, the rare metal that bears the distinction of having the highest melting or boiling point of any element.

We won’t spoil any of the secret reveals about Wolfram that we learned in our early screening of My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (Full Review HERE), but we will say this: when Wolfram shows up at the “Island I” facility that All Might, Izuku Midoriya, and U.A.’s Class 1-A are all visiting, it isn’t a good scene, as Island I seems to have quite a few metallic structures around its shores. One particularly harrowing part of the My Hero Academia: Two Heroes trailer has been teasing what it looks like when Wolfram’s power is truly unleashed. Needless to say, All Might and Young Midoriya are going to have their hands full with this one.

This isn’t the first (intentional?) X-Men knockoff character in My Hero Academia: the spinoff manga series My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has already introduced its versions of Wovlerine and Cyclops, as street punks with an all-too-familiar rivalry that’s played for comedic relief.

SYNOPSIS: After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called “I Island.” All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special “I Expo” convention that is currently being held on the island. This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable “Plan” or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is now in theaters over in Japan. It will arrive in the US on September 25th.