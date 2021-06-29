My Hero Academia to Sell New Hawks Merch Including Earrings and Endeavor Doll

✖

The world of My Hero Academia changed astronomically following the deadly battle between All Might and his rival of All For One, with Endeavor and Hawks taking the new roles as the number one and number two heroes respectively, and the anime franchise created by Kohei Horikoshi is creating new merchandise to honor the two top crime fighters. With the latest arc of the anime, the Endeavor Agency Arc, giving both Hawks and Endeavor major new roles with the approach of the threat that is the Meta Liberation Army, it's clear that there are dangerous times ahead for the heroes across the board.

Hawks and Endeavor could not be more different when it comes to how they operate as heroes, with the number two hero relying on his amazing Quirk along with his ability to get along with the general populace, which has definitely made him become one of the most popular crime fighters at such a young age. While Endeavor is attempting to fill the exceptionally large shoes of All Might, it's clear that the father of Shoto Todoroki still has a long way to go before he can understand what it means to be the "Symbol of Peace," though he certainly is no slouch when it comes to the power department.

Twitter User MHA News shared this new look at the My Hero Academia merchandise that lets fans sport the earrings of Hawks, while also letting anime fans pick up the Endeavor doll that the number two hero held close during the rough years of his childhood:

Hawks is in Japan's trendings because Endeavor's doll and Hawks earrings will be real products 🤩🤩 ホークスのピアス pic.twitter.com/Jt0tbJunJN — MHA NEWS🇧🇷♂ (@animenews_news) June 28, 2021

In the latest episode of the Endeavor Agency Arc, Hawks has continued to work his way undercover within the nefarious villain organization, attempting to spread the word that the Meta Liberation Army currently has over one hundred thousand members and is planning to unleash its forces in four months time. With the fifth season preparing for the My Villain Academia Arc, it's clear that the heroes are facing down a threat, unlike anything they've seen before.

Will you be picking up this adorable merch from My Hero Academia?