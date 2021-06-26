My Hero Academia Introduces a New Traitor In The Heroes' Ranks

✖

My Hero Academia's first episode in the Endeavor Agency Arc unveiled so many revelations that it left many anime viewers' heads spinning as a result, one of which was the revelation that one of the professional heroes operating outside of UA Academy was working on behalf of the villains of the Meta Liberation Army. With Hawks currently working undercover on behalf of the Public Safety Commission in a bid to halt a plan that is underway by the Meta Liberation Army, it's clear that some dark times are rolling forward for the heroes of UA Academy and Hero Society as a whole.

In the latest installment, Hawks is having conversations with Dabi of the League of Villains, attempting to decipher what plans the organization led by Shigaraki have in store, learning that there is a far more nefarious plan that has been set into motion. With the number two hero running into a lesser hero known as Slidin' Go, who appeared in the previous episode to thank the likes of Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, and All Might in their apprehension of a street-level criminal, it seems as if the lesser-known hero is working on behalf of the antagonists for reasons unknown.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Slidin' Go, aka Tatsuyuki Tokoname, is a fairly ridiculous-looking superhero, holding a Quirk that allows him to slide on surfaces without resistance, granting him an increased level of speed. In this new episode, we see Go encountering Hawks, stating that he outranks the Number Two Hero in this specific instance as a mysterious onlooker interjects into the conversation. It's clear that Slidin' Go is a traitor that is currently operating within the ranks of hero society, but the question now arises of who else might be working for the villains.

As we learn later in the episode, the Meta Liberation Army is the "true enemy" that Hawks is attempting to learn more information about, informing Endeavor via a secret code that the villainous organization has over one hundred thousand members and is planning to unleash their forces in four months. As the students of Class 1-A dive into their work studies once again, it's clear that they'll have to do some serious training to get ready for the horror that is waiting in the background.

What do you think of this new traitor within the ranks of the heroes?