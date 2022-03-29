My Hero Academia Sets Up Ochaco and Toga’s Final Clash

My Hero Academia is setting the stage for Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga’s major clash with the newest chapter of the series! During the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front War, Ochaco and Toga shared quite a few moments as the young hero started to really break through what was driving Toga. Getting to the center of her romantic feelings for Izuku (which Toga highlights that it made them romantic rivals), Toga’s inner feelings are a lot more tragic. It’s gotten Ochaco to think about the villain in a totally different way, and she vowed to save her much in the same way Izuku Midoriya was hoping to save Tomura Shigaraki.

As the final war between the heroes and villains continues with the newest chapter of the Final Act, Ochaco and Toga now find themselves face to face. After Toga was rejected by Izuku, she has now turned all of those feelings of love into rage and violence with the intent of rejecting the world as whole. Now it’s a true clashing of ideals as now Toga is seeking only destruction, and Ochaco is now fighting not for her future as a hero, but the best kind of future for herself. In a way, it just shows how alike they truly are.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 349 of My Hero Academia confirms that Izuku was able to escape from Toga’s grasp and is now heading towards Shigaraki as fast as possible. With him out of the way, Ochaco is now turning her full attention to taking down Toga by any means necessary. Toga herself admits that while she still has love for Izuku, Ochaco, and Tsuyu, she’s had enough. Izuku’s rejection of her was the final straw as now she will completely distance herself from the hero world and feels like she has to now live the life she wants to live.

She’s been held back by her final ties to the hero world so far, but now is no longer holding back. As for Ochaco, she’s doing the same. She’s now going to live in a way that’s also right for her. Not as a hero, but as the individual Ochaco Uraraka. The two of them have quite a bit in common with their new goals, and soon all of that will come to a head with their final battle over the course of the next chapters. They’re no longer doing this for someone else, it’s for themselves.

But what do you think? How do you feel about Ochaco and Toga getting ready for their final battle? Do you think Ochaco will be able to make it through to Toga somehow? Is there no hope for them to connect anymore? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!