My Hero Academia Ages Up Ochaco in This Slick Fan-Art

My Hero Academia may mostly shine the spotlight on Midoriya as he attempts to become a hero that lives up to the legacy of his mentor All Might, but one piece of fan art focuses squarely on the heroine of UA Academy who has a crush on the young Deku, Ochaco, aka Uravity. Having the ability to to manipulate the gravity of any thing or person that she touches, Ochaco has been a key element when it comes to the students of UA Academy fighting crime as well as the adult professional heroes to boot!

In the fourth season of My Hero Academia's anime, Ochaco lent a hand to her crush Deku, as well as the other heroes of her school, as they fought against the overwhelming force that was Overhaul and his Yakuza lackeys. Studying alongside Froppy under the tutelage of Ryukyu the Dragon Hero, Uravity learned to utilize a tag team technique with the amphibian like hero that has made her definitely a force to be reckoned with. Following the battle against Overhaul, Ochaco lent a hand to her friends as a part of the Cultural Festival Arc that saw the students of Class 1-A forming a band in order to entertain their fellow classmates!

Reddit Artist ProfessorGemini shared this interpretation of what Ochaco might look like several years into the future, promoting the super hero from simply being a student aspiring to make money for her family, to a full blown professional crime fighter that clearly has a better mastery of her abilities:

Within the current story arc of the My Hero Academia manga, the Paranormal Liberation War, Ochaco and the other students of UA Academy have had to grow up quick and pick up the slack in the battle against nearly one hundred thousand villains strong. As Shigaraki gains a new power up that has given him the powers of a god, the heroes are scrambling in order to not only save civilians, but save their way of life as the villains look to create a world where strength dictates the order of the world.

Do you think Uravity will look like this when she becomes a professional crime fighter? Do you see her surviving the events of the Paranormal Liberation War? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

