New My Hero Academia Art Gives Its Stars a Winter Makeover

Besides training their Quirks as a part of UA Academy, the students of Class 1-A in My Hero Academia have been adding new technology in their commitment to fighting crime along with different outfits for the series. In the latest season of the anime adaptation, we were able to see the winter outfits of Class 1-A as they battled against their rivals in Class 1-B, and new official artwork has taken things a step further by giving some of the biggest heroes created by Hirohiko Araki a major winter makeover that would prep them for the cold weather.

2022 is set to be a big year for My Hero Academia, not just with the return of the anime adaptation via its sixth season this fall, but with the Final Arc of the franchise currently playing out in the pages of the manga. Though the War Arc and the Final Arc certainly have different players involved, both feature the heroes fighting against impossible odds from All For One and Shigaraki as the villains continue their rampage to destroy Hero Society as Deku and company know it. While an end date for the series has yet to be revealed, Horikoshi is certainly setting the stage for anime fans to bid farewell to UA Academy.

Twitter User Atsushi101x shared the first look at the new outfits of some of the major heroes of My Hero Academia, with the likes of Deku, Bakugo, Hawks, Eraserhead, and many of the other crime fighters sporting a new look to help in fighting against the various dangers of the world from Kohei Horikoshi:

My Hero Academia New illustration! This will be included in next Saikyo Jump issue pic.twitter.com/PYJf1fl9xG — Atsu 🍭 (@Atsushi101X) May 26, 2022

Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, anime fans should expect some big changes to the looks of the heroes of Class 1-A as the War Arc's conclusion will see some major changes to the world of Hero Society. Needless to say, there are fans that have been following along with the manga that are waiting to see how the anime will convey these major changes.

What do you think of these new winter looks for some of the biggest heroes that emerged from the mind of Kohei Horikoshi? How do you think My Hero Academia will come to an end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.