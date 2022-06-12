My Hero Academia Shares First Look at Baseball OVA

✖

My Hero Academia is months out from its new season, and in the meantime, all eyes are on the show's next OVAs. After all, it was announced earlier this year the series will drop two specials in honor of season six. And now, we have gotten a good look at the anime's upcoming baseball OVA!

The stills came courtesy of the official My Hero Academia website, and they made their way around social media fast. You can check the images out for yourself below before warming up for whatever this sports-centric special throws our way.

My Hero Academia’s Baseball OVA is looking great 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1deRM9WIfY — Atsu 🍭 (@Atsushi101X) June 10, 2022

As you can tell, two of the stills show off the characters preparing to play ball. The hero-student players are split into teams as Fatgum and Amajiki cover the yellow squad. They are joined by others like Kirishima, Satou, Ojiro, and more. And for the blue squad, Gang Orca is leading the team with Mount Lady plus Kaminari, Jirou, Mineta, Kamui Woods, and more.

The other stills shared focus on specific match-ups during the baseball competition. It seems Hound Dog and Gang Orca get into a spat at some point during their match. The other moves towards the outfield, and it shows Kaminari setting up some sort of distraction for Juota Shishida from Class 1-B.

This special OVA is set to go live in Japan shortly, and My Hero Academia fans in the United States will get to see it in July if they attend Anime Expo. Crunchyroll will screen the special for attendees live before adding the OVA to its catalog at some unknown date.

What do you think of this first look at the OVA? Are you hyped for My Hero Academia to launch its comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.