My Hero Academia Art Introduces Dynamight's Biggest Fan

✖

My Hero Academia is one of the biggest series in shonen, and it has welcomed a ton of pros in its days. Over the years, fans have come to settle on their favorite heroes, and Bakugo Tatsuki often ranks high on those lists. However, it seems the hero-in-training has his own fanboys, and a new piece of art is showing off his biggest supporter period.

As you can see below, the work comes from one of Kohei Horikoshi's assistants on Twitter. It was there nstime23 posted new art for fans as usual, but this one left netizens deep in their feels. After all, it showcases Dynamight in his pro hero costume, and a young Deku is seen longing with his childhood friend.

The black-and-white sketch does not show Bakugo looking all that impressed, but it says volumes he hasn't pushed Deku off his lap. Instead, the high schooler is letting the younger version of Izuku nap the day away. Not even Bakugo can deny the kid some good sleep, and nstime23 has My Hero Academia fans going wild over the adorable shot.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Releases First Look at New Baseball OVA | My Hero Academia Theory Sets Up All For One's Poetic Downfall | My Hero Academia Season 6 Releases First OVA Images

After all, Bakugo and Deku have one of the most convoluted histories in My Hero Academia. The childhood friends had a nasty falling out in elementary school which led Bakugo to become an awful bully. Their relationship has taken a turn for the better as of late as Bakugo is now a rival at worst and friend at best where Izuku is concerned. And thanks to that progress, Deku can enjoy a quick nap around Bakugo without having to worry about being singed.

What do you think of this cute Dynamight tribute? Does My Hero Academia need to toe into a time-travel arc soon? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.