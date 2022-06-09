My Hero Academia Season 6 Releases First OVA Images

✖

My Hero Academia is months out from its comeback, but the anime's team has plenty to keep them busy until the fall. If you didn't know, season six will be headed up by two OVAs to get audiences in the mood for Izuku's comeback. Now, we have been given a first look at one of the specials, and it previews one of the show's toothiest baddies yet.

As you can see below, the stills were released earlier today along with information on one of its villains. In fact, part of the baddie can be found in these new stills, but the images are focused primarily on Izuku's internship group under Endeavor.

Previews of the upcoming summer 2022 My Hero Academia OVA with the Endeavor Agency 🍿✨ pic.twitter.com/6p68lQpi8N — tododeku crumbs ＊ tddk dktd (@tododekucrumbs) June 9, 2022

After all, one still shows Izuku and Shoto having an involved chat while Katsuki rages to the side. Another still showcases Shoto on the phone while another hones in on Izuku as he launches himself towards the villain Mr. Smiley's back. And finally, the fourth still shows Izuku bleeding from the head while he tucks his arms around his chest in laughter.

Obviously, Mr. Smiley's name is not just a joke. If Izuku is lashing off a head wound, the baddie must have something to do with it, so it could be his quirk works similarly to the one Ms. Joke wields.

At this point, fans are not sure when this exact OVA will go live, but they do know more about My Hero Academia's other special. After all, Crunchyroll confirmed it will host a special premiere of the anime's baseball-centric OVA at Anime Expo next month. Fans can expect this second OVA to drop before season six launches, and the main series is expected to make landfall this October.

What do you think of this first look at My Hero Academia's new OVA? Are you excited for the anime to drop its sixth season?