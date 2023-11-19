My Hero Academia: UA Heroes Battle Announces Streaming Debut

My Hero Academia is gearing up for another big launch. While all eyes are on Kohei Horikoshi's hit manga, the crew behind the My Hero Academia anime is staying busy. Work is still moving forward on season seven, and not long ago, My Hero Academia got a brand-new OVA. And now, we have learned the special will hit streaming this month.

The update comes from Crunchyroll as the streaming service announced its plans to bring a new OVA to fans. My Hero Academia: UA Heroes Battle will make its way online starting November 30th. So if you have been waiting on this superhero special, it will be here soon.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia: UA Heroes Battle, the OVA went live this fall in Japan after an early launch at New York Comic Con. The special takes place during My Hero Academia season six after all of Class 1-A is united on campus. With some help from Mirio, the students are introduced to a new card game that pits UA students and heroes against one another using some Yu-Gi-Oh-esque technology. So of course, Class 1-A makes a whole ordeal out of the game.

This new OVA is the latest to tackle My Hero Academia, but it is far from the anime's first. To date, eight OVAs have joined the anime including UA Heroes Battle. You can binge them on Crunchyroll and Funimation right now if you have yet to peep them. And of course, you can watch all of My Hero Academia on either site ahead of its next season.

Want to know more about Horikoshi's series? No worries! You can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

Do you plan on checking out this My Hero Academia OVA when it hits streaming? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!