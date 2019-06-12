My Hero Academia Meets Pokemon’s Newest Generation With This Fan Art

My Hero Academia has a very dedicated fandom, and its members will do just about anything to celebrate the heroes of Class 1-A. From fan-art to fan-fiction, there are few limits on how fans will hype the series, and it seems one artist has found a way to tie My Hero Academia to another famous franchise.

So if you have ever wanted to know which hero-in-training would be a good Pokemon trainer, get ready! One artist is willing to find that out, and fans have a feeling Froppy is in the lead these days.

Over on Reddit, a fan hit up the show’s fandom with a set of My Hero Academia x Pokemon crossovers. A total of four sketches were shown tying the franchises to one another, and fans were real happy to see lots of new generations additions.

As you can see above, Tokoyami is living his best life on the back of a Corviknight. The massive Steel-Flying creature has got the hero lounging on his back, and fans admit the dark pairing is pretty perfect.

Ashido is living an adorable life with Wooloo, a new sheep Pokemon which was introduced this month. The generation eight newbie looks adorable as Wooloo sits behind Ashido, and the Alien Queen’s fluffy personality suits the sheep very well. The same can be said for Kirishima as the red-head is drawn with a Drednaw nawing on its arm. The sharp-teethed Pokemon can chew all over Kirishima thanks to the hero’s quirk, and their hardening powers make the duo a perfect pair.

The only real complain fans have is with this Froppy artwork. Fans wish the piece saw Tsuyu chilling with Sobble so the Water types could chill. However, it seems Froppy chose to hang out with another Pokemon here but not all is lost. A good cry from Sobble would surely draw in Froppy, and there’s little doubt the pair would become good partners from there.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.