My Hero Academia's New Popularity Poll Results Retracted Over Error

It is hard to believe that My Hero Academia has been around for 10 years, but that is the case. Creator Kohei Horikoshi began work on the series a decade ago, and now, it seems the manga is hitting its peak. With its final act in tow, all eyes are on My Hero Academia's manga right now. And in the wake of its final popularity poll, well – it seems My Hero Academia is retracting the data.

The information comes straight from Shueisha as the publisher posted a note toMy Hero Academia's social pages. It was there fans learned its recently released popularity poll posted erroneous results.

"We have received many reports that there may be an error in the My Hero Academia popularity poll results published in Issue 19 of Weekly Shonen Jump that released today... Upon checking, we discovered that there were some errors in the collected data," the team shared.

"We are currently investigating the details and whether there are any other mistakes besides those pointed out. After the investigation is done, we will announce a new release method for the updated results. We are very sorry for the issue and inconvenience caused. Thank you."

As you can imagine, fans of My Hero Academia are eager to check out the official results once they're correct. According to the data released in error, Bakugo Katsuki earned the top spot with fans while Izuku Midoriya came in second place. Other familiar characters landed in the top ten such as Kirishima, Ochaco, Hawks, Dani, and Shoto. So when the poll results are updated, we will see whether these top spots shift at all.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia, the manga is easy to binge while its final act continues. The series is available on Manga Plus as well as the Shonen Jump app. So for those wanting more info on My Hero Academia, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

