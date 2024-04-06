My Hero Academia: Memories Celebrates Spring Debut With Special Poster

My Hero Academia has made its comeback ahead of Season 7's premiere later this Spring, and the anime is celebrating the debut of the My Hero Academia: Memories special with a special poster! My Hero Academia is one of the massive franchises making its return with new episodes as part of the now airing Spring 2024 anime schedule, and it will be returning in full later this May. But for fans hoping to see new My Hero Academia as soon as possible, the series is helping fans catch up with everything that's happened so far in a special new way.

My Hero Academia: Memories has kicked off this month with a new episode detailing Izuku Midoriya's journey to Season 7, and this is the first of four planned episodes that will be recapping the series' first six seasons ahead of Season 7's premiere next month. These special episodes will also be offering a bit of new materials for anime fans already all up to date too, so there's a lot to look out for. To celebrate the Spring premiere of My Hero Academia: Memories, you can check out its special poster below.

How to Watch My Hero Academia Season 7

My Hero Academia Season 7 will officially premiere on May 4th, and will be streaming on Crunchyroll alongside the debut of the new episodes in Japan. This will be the official start of the new season following the four episode long My Hero Academia: Memories special event, and will be throwing fans right into the thick of the final fights between the heroes and villains. Set up at the end of Season 6, the heroes will be poising their final plan against the villains in the hopes of finally ending the war.

My Hero Academia's fourth movie will also be releasing across Japan on August 2nd, but has yet to announce an international release date as of the time of publication. Titled My Hero Academia: You're Next, this film will feature a story taking place between the events of Season 6 and 7. If you wanted to catch up with everything that's happened so far before the anime returns for new episodes in May, you can check out all six seasons of My Hero Academia (along with the OVA specials and My Hero Academia: Memories episodes) now streaming on Crunchyroll.

