My Hero Academia Manga Shares Key Visual for Final Arc

It is hard to believe that My Hero Academia turns 10 this year. Back in 2014, the hit superhero series went live, and the manga went on to take over the shonen scene. From its movies to its TV series, My Hero Academia is at the top of its game. These days, the manga is making headlines as My Hero Academia works through its final arc, and that storyline just put out a stunning new visual.

As you can see below, the work comes from Weekly Shonen Jump, the magazine that My Hero Academia has called home since day one. The key visual puts Izuku center stage with a familiar face at his side. Rather than an ally, we can see Deku next to Shigaraki... or rather All For One.

(Photo: Shueisha)

If you are caught up with the My Hero Academia manga, then you will know what is up with Shigaraki. The leader of the League of Villains has earned an unstoppable power, but Deku managed to break through to their psyche. The rift gave Izuku a better look at Shigaraki's past, but in the same breath, it gave All For One the chance to take over the boy. In the most recent chapter of My Hero Academia, All For One unveils his new 'Shigaraki' form by taking over the villain, and that is who we see in this promo.

Now, it seems like Deku is fated to bring All For One down, but he has some issues standing in his way. The hero lost both of his arms rather recently, but he has friends by his side. While Shoto and Katsuki are down, the rest of Class 1-A is coming to Deku's side. They are putting their lives on the line to stop All For One, proving that heroes work all the better in teams. And if we had to guess, the manga is going to find a way for Deku to deliver the final blow that takes One For All out.

If you are not caught up with the series, My Hero Academia is easy to binge. The hit manga is available through the Shonen Jump app right now. As for the anime, My Hero Academia seasons one through six are streaming everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

