My Hero Academia Preview Shares First Look At My Villain Academia

With the start of the fifth season of My Hero Academia, anime fans have been waiting for the arrival of the arc that will focus predominantly on Shigaraki and his League of Villains battling antagonists that might be more of a threat to their quest than the heroes. Now, the Endeavor Agency Arc has recently come to a close with the latest episode, and the preview for the 108th episode of the anime adaptation has shown us our first look at the beginning of the Meta Liberation Army Arc, which is often referred to as My Villain Academia.

The recent installment of the series had some major spoilers for the ending of the arc, giving us a hint as to what Shigaraki is up to following the conclusion of his battle with Re-Destro and the Meta Liberation Army. With Shigaraki the next in line to take the mantle of All For One, the supervillain with the power of decay is set to have his past unveiled in one of the darkest stories of the Shonen franchise to date. The episode that landed earlier today gave fans a look into how Nomu are created, taking Eraserhead and Present Mic on a tragic journey where they discovered that the villain Kurogiri was in fact an old friend, who has been warped by the League of Villains and All For One.

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared this first look at the next episode of My Hero Academia, which doesn't just bring back Shigaraki and his crew, but also includes the return of the giant antagonist known as Gigantomachia, who has yet to battle the heroes directly:

My Hero Academia Episode 108 (S5 #20): “My Villain Academia” Preview. Airs: August 21 pic.twitter.com/a89SnWiQZ2 — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) August 14, 2021

Season Five has been building up toward a major event in the world of UA Academy, referred to as the War Arc in the manga, which will see the heroes coming face to face with a villainous organization that has over one hundred thousand members. With the number two hero Hawks currently undercover in an attempt to learn more about the villains' plan and the hero community preparing for an assault in four months unlike anything they've ever experienced to date, the My Villain Academia Arc is a major saga in the Shonen franchise.

What do you think of this first look at My Villain Academia?