My Hero Academia Fans Are Hyped For "My Villain Academia"
The Joint Training Exercise Arc has come to a close in the latest episode of My Hero Academia, and with the finale of the UA Academy Civil War, fans are now anticipating the arrival of one of the series' darkest arcs to date in My Villain Academia. With this next storyline focusing on the League of Villains and diving into the past of the likes of Shigaraki, Toga, Twice, and more, anime fans might not be ready for the gruesome events that will take place in this surprising arc that is set to arrive thanks to Studio Bones.
The events of "My Villain Academia" will lead directly into the most terrifying battle of the franchise so far, the "War Arc" which will most likely take place in season six of the anime. Needless to say, the Shonen series is set to drastically change the lives of Midoriya and his friends thanks to the events of this dark new story.
Are you excited for the next arc of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.
Oh Lord, It's Coming!
MY VILLAIN ACADEMIA NEXT WEEK GUYS— misa (@bkgeto) June 5, 2021
Right Around The Corner
MY VILLAIN ACADEMIA IS AROUND THE CORNER ITS ALMOST TIME https://t.co/rYL5A6J36S pic.twitter.com/Ct4Jrpems6— EVEN PANDAS CRY (@airforcedeku) June 5, 2021
Fans Are Crossing Their Fingers
Season 5 of My Hero Academia has been lackluster so far. They better do the My Villain Academia arc justice— Black Bruce Wayne (@yaBoi_Dex) June 5, 2021
Cannot Wait
I can’t wait for my villain academia pic.twitter.com/T6iFZDunHZ— Shinobi Rouge Ninja (@CyberSoldier0) June 5, 2021
WOOHOO
MY VILLAIN ACADEMIA ARC NEXT WOOOHOOOOOOOOOO— ˗ˏˋnasy⁷ˎˊ˗ ia (@J00NSBAE) June 5, 2021
When Will It Land?
#MHASpoilers #MyHeroAcademiaseason5— ⚫️ 🔺Adrian🔻⚪️ (@AnimeFanBoy_YT) June 5, 2021
So. My Villain Academia Starts in 3 Weeks right? pic.twitter.com/0sBTCrX5zM
Inching Ever Closer
my villain academia gets closer and closer everyday….— ً (@reiwrId) June 5, 2021
Fans About To Go Feral
thinking of creating another account because i will go absolutely feral when bnha starts my villain academia in two weeks— jasmine // dying from shigaraki brain rot (@SaturnzPeachy) June 5, 2021
The Excitement Is Building
mha episode today was probably my favorite so far from the season I'm really excited for my villain academia in 2 -3 weeks pic.twitter.com/YmWERmQtqr— tolga (@gintolga) June 5, 2021
Our Bodies Are Ready
We are RIGHT on the cusp of My Villain Academia and I am SO READY— Clay🖤🤍💜Haruma's Brain Spouse | trans megumi (@XClayMacionPt) June 5, 2021