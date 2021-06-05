My Hero Academia Fans Are Hyped For "My Villain Academia"

The Joint Training Exercise Arc has come to a close in the latest episode of My Hero Academia, and with the finale of the UA Academy Civil War, fans are now anticipating the arrival of one of the series' darkest arcs to date in My Villain Academia. With this next storyline focusing on the League of Villains and diving into the past of the likes of Shigaraki, Toga, Twice, and more, anime fans might not be ready for the gruesome events that will take place in this surprising arc that is set to arrive thanks to Studio Bones.

The events of "My Villain Academia" will lead directly into the most terrifying battle of the franchise so far, the "War Arc" which will most likely take place in season six of the anime. Needless to say, the Shonen series is set to drastically change the lives of Midoriya and his friends thanks to the events of this dark new story.

