‘My Hero Academia’ Art Imagines Ochaco’s Perfect Pro Hero Look

My Hero Academia has amassed one of the most active anime fandoms, and it has recruited some real talented fans. Now, one of them is imagining how Uraraka Ochaco might look as a full-fledge hero, and her pro suit is — well — pretty perfect.

Over on Reddit, an artist known as Joshua CWY gave fans a peek at their take on Uravity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the artwork shows off a suit far different from the one Uravity wears now. While Ochaco’s hairdo looks much the same, her face is covered by a smaller, more high-tech visor. The gear is complimented by a neck brace of sorts, and the rest of her outfit is all sleek lines.

Much like an aerospace suit, Ochaco’s costume is tight-fitted and features paneling similar to those seen in sci-fi films. The suit’s legs have extra padding down through the thighs, and Uravity has some cool accessories with the look. Most notably, her wrist is adorned with atomic braces, and her leg braces appear as if they may be able to help her travel in zero gravity.

Of course, fans have no idea what Uravity’s final hero suit will look like when she’s older, but this piece will be hard to beat. Joshua CWY blended together form and function to give Ochaco a perfect suit, and she’s not the only one getting the treatment. In the past, the artist has imagined other heroes of Class 1-A as adults such as Izuku Midoriya, Bakugo Katsuki, and more.

So, do you approve of this fan-made costume? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the newest Detective Pikachu trailer (and the appearance of Mewtwo!), the Oscars, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!