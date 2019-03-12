‘My Hero Academia’ Teases League Of Villains Revolt

My Hero Academia has worked on its heroes plenty, but it seems its villains need some work. It turns out the dreaded League of Villains is experiencing growing pains, and it has led to a surprising revolt.

In the new chapter of My Hero Academia, fans were introduced to sudden shift. The update’s final page saw the organization come into focus, but the gang was in shambles thanks to a former ally Gigantomachia.

Yes, the towering villain seems rather unhappy with the League of Villains right now. The baddie is seen fighting the group, and Shigaraki is taken back by the turn. Not only did Gigantomachi take out guys like Toga and Mr. Compress, but he seems displeased with the group as a whole.

“Unacceptable,” the baddie is seen saying. “Too tiny! Why?! Why, All For One?”

There is no clear reason for why Gigantomachia is so upset, but fans aren’t too surprised. After all, the villain is directly tied to All For One as one of his major followers. In fact, Gigantomachia was brought up as a backup plan should something happen to the villain, so Gigantomachia is feeling lost with All For One in jail.

Of course, it is easy to see why Shigaraki is unhappy with Gigantomachia. The character did side with the group in the ‘Internship’ arc, but that is no longer the case. The villain went missing after All For One was arrested, and Shigaraki must have hoped the giant would be willing to support his group’s cause. However, it seems Shigaraki has yet to endear the villain, and Gigantomachia will rebel against the league until persuaded otherwise.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

