‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: ‘What I Can Do For Now’

My Hero Academia has recently started its English dub on Toonami, and fans have been glued to their screens ever since it began. The latest episode saw Midoriya in his first day at U.A. Academy, and the stakes were a lot higher than he expected.

If you missed this week’s episode of My Hero Academia on Toonami, don’t worry as Comicbook.com has your back! Here’s everything that happened in Episode 5, “What I Can Do For Now.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The U.A. Academy teachers discuss the exam results as Bakugo came in first place in the exam, but he made no rescue points choosing instead to focus on the smaller enemies. Midoriya has them worried given how injured he gets. All Might gets in touch with Midoriya and congratulates him for getting in, telling Midoriya that he didn’t tell the other teachers about his training. He came to be a teacher to pass on One For All. All Might tells Midoriya that he needs training to better control the Quirk, explaining that he knew Midoriya would hurt himself in the exam. His mother wishes him luck on his first day of school as Midoriya explains U.A. Academy’s entrance exams were as strict as ever. Class 1-A is introduced with tons of strong personalities, including the likes of Bakugo, the headstrong Tenya Iida, and his new friend Uraraka. But Bakugo has a flashback to when Midoriya got in. He hates that both of them passed into U.A. Academy and plans to “destroy” Midoriya because of it. They’re introduced to Class 1-A’s teacher, Shota Aizawa. He’s a bit rundown. He wants them to take a Quirk assessment tests in order to have them use their Quirks in a physical exam for the first time. He wants to test their potential as a pro-Heroes. Aizawa then tells them they will compete in tests, and the one with the lowest scores will be automatically expelled from the school. All Might then realizes Midoriya got Aizawa, and says he’s one of the worst homeroom teachers to get at first. When the students complain that the tests are unfair, Aizawa says that they need to “Go Beyond, Plus Ultra” as the world and U.A. Academy will throw plenty of things at them over the coming years. The students begin their exams, revealing their quirks and drawbacks. There’s Iida, with engine legs, Uraraka, who can manipulate gravity, Aoyama, who has a laser in his stomach, Bakugo, who can make explosions, and Midoriya realizes he can’t just fake his way through. He realizes he needs to control it and remembers a conversation he had about it with All Might about balancing his power. Midoriya continues to struggle as his classmates use their Quirks to pass tests, and Midoriya decides he needs to use One For All during the baseball throw test. He tries to use One For All, but Aizawa erases his Quirk before he can throw. Midoriya realizes Aizawa is actually the pro-hero Eraserhead, who can erase Quirks by looking at them. He tells Midoriya that there’s no way he can become a hero with his reckless power, but gives him the chance for one more throw. Aizawa wants to see whether or not he’ll forfeit or use his power to break his body and get expelled anyway. Midoriya then focuses One For All into his finger, and throws the ball 705 meters high. Midoriya then stays standing, as he propelled the ball at the very last second to minimize the injury to his body.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.